Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 305 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

