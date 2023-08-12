NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 91,773 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of NVIDIA worth $1,144,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

