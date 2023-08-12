US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

