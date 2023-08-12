US Bancorp DE Sells 16,811 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

