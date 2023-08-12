International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

