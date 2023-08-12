California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,517 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $62,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

