MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 930 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

