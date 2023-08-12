California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,769 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $63,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $55.54 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

