Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Roblox has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock worth $52,280,944 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $675,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 400.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

