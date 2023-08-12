California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 283,607 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,607 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $63,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

