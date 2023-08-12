California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $63,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

LHX stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

