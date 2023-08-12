California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,217 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $62,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.20 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

