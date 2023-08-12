California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,449 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $64,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $76.45 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

