US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $30,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 225,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

