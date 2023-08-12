Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $54,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

