Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Boosted by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Shell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.42 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

