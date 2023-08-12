California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,110 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Exelon worth $70,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.