NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.