Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $39,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

