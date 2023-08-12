California State Teachers Retirement System Has $70.95 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $70,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $203.16 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

