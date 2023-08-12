SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $12,705.12 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $12,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
