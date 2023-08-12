Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $615.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LLY. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.00.

LLY opened at $528.28 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

