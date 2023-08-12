Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.