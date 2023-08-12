Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
NYSE:BAM opened at $35.14 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.
