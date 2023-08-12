Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $35.14 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

