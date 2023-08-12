California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,323 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fortinet worth $72,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

