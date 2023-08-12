California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $75,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.