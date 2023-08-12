California State Teachers Retirement System Has $76.22 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $76,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

