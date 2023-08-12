California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Corteva worth $73,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Corteva by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,094 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

