US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 22.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

