US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,872 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $421.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

