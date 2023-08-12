California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 451 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $76,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.91.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,330.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,221.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

