US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $163.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.