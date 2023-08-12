Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

