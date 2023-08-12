US Bancorp DE Sells 7,007 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

