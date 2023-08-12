US Bancorp DE Has $38.47 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,972,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 107,935 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

