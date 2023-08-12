US Bancorp DE Acquires 448 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

