US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kroger were worth $42,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

KR stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

