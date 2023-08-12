DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

