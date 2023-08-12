Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $232,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

