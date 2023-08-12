US Bancorp DE Sells 6,637 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $43,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after buying an additional 1,004,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $86.77 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

