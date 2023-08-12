Glenview Trust co Sells 94 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 495.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $123.93 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

