The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of TJX stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.