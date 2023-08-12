Glenview Trust co Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

