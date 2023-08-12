US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.