AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Decreased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after acquiring an additional 579,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,128,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,990,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,758 shares of company stock worth $48,036,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

