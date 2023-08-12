Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $995,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,892 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -625.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

