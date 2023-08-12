Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,849 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

