GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Argo Group International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Argo Group International

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

