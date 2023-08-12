TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 5,618 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.