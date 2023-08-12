WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.55. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 7,112 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 18,725.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 216,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.